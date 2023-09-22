St. Lawrence County, New York has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

St. Lawrence County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Potsdam Senior High School at South Jefferson Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Adams, NY

Adams, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

St. Lawrence Senior High School at Canton Central School

Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on September 23

10:30 AM ET on September 23 Location: Canton, NY

Canton, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Academy High School at Massena Central High School