New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Suffolk County, New York this week? We have the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Comsewogue Senior High School at Hauppauge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Hauppauge, NY
- Conference: A-4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amityville Memorial High School at Kings Park High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kings Park, NY
- Conference: A-5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Islip High School at Westhampton Beach Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Westhampton Beach, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Islip High School at Center Moriches High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Center Moriches, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay Shore Senior High School at Walt Whitman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Sayville High School at Half Hollow Hills High School West
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- Conference: A-5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harborfields High School at East Hampton High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: East Hampton, NY
- Conference: A-5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Point Senior High School at Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Manorville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.