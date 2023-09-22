Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Suffolk County, New York this week? We have the information here.

Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Comsewogue Senior High School at Hauppauge High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22

Hauppauge, NY Conference: A-4

A-4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Amityville Memorial High School at Kings Park High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22

Kings Park, NY Conference: A-5

A-5 How to Stream: Watch Here

East Islip High School at Westhampton Beach Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22

Westhampton Beach, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Islip High School at Center Moriches High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22

Center Moriches, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay Shore Senior High School at Walt Whitman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Huntington Station, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Sayville High School at Half Hollow Hills High School West

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23

Huntington Station, NY Conference: A-5

A-5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Harborfields High School at East Hampton High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23

East Hampton, NY Conference: A-5

A-5 How to Stream: Watch Here

