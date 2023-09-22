When the New York Yankees (77-76) and Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) match up in the series opener at Yankee Stadium on Friday, September 22, Luke Weaver will get the ball for the Yankees, while the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt to the hill. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (-105). The game's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Weaver - NYY (2-5, 6.77 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (2-8, 5.86 ERA)

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 49, or 55.1%, of the 89 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Yankees have a 49-40 record (winning 55.1% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Yankees went 4-2 over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 40 times (48.2%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 32-41 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 16th 4th

