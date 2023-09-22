The Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) will try to keep a five-game winning streak going when they visit the New York Yankees (77-76) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The Yankees will give the nod to Luke Weaver (2-5, 6.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (2-8, 5.86 ERA).

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Weaver - NYY (2-5, 6.77 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (2-8, 5.86 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

The Yankees will hand the ball to Weaver (2-5) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 6.77 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .304.

He has earned a quality start two times in 23 starts this season.

Weaver has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 4.2 innings per appearance.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Luke Weaver vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are batting .253 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .415 (14th in the league) with 162 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Diamondbacks one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-19 with a double, a home run and three RBI in four innings.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (2-8) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 5.86 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.86, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.

Pfaadt has three quality starts this year.

Pfaadt will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

