The Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-2) visit the Morgan State Bears (1-2) at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Morgan State owns the 94th-ranked offense this year (16 points per game), and has been better defensively, ranking 16th-best with only 18 points allowed per game. Albany (NY) is putting up 312.7 total yards per game on offense this season (78th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 342.3 total yards per game (55th-ranked).

Albany (NY) vs. Morgan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Hughes Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Albany (NY) vs. Morgan State Key Statistics

Albany (NY) Morgan State 312.7 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 243 (104th) 342.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.7 (35th) 125.3 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.7 (100th) 187.3 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.3 (106th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 4 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has thrown for 540 yards (180.0 ypg) to lead Albany (NY), completing 50.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 97 yards (32.3 ypg) on 33 carries with two touchdowns.

Nate Larkins is his team's leading rusher with 36 carries for 153 yards, or 51.0 per game.

Caden Burti has racked up 100 receiving yards on nine receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Brevin Easton has caught 11 passes and compiled 99 receiving yards (33.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Jackson Parker has racked up 73 reciving yards (24.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Morgan State Stats Leaders

Duce Taylor has racked up 198 yards (66.0 ypg) on 18-of-42 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jarin Davis has racked up 144 rushing yards on 39 carries. He's also added 74 yards (24.7 per game) on four catches.

Jabriel Johnson has been handed the ball 18 times this year and racked up 78 yards (26.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Treveyon Pratt's 95 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has totaled eight catches and two touchdowns.

Anthony James Jr. has compiled eight catches for 63 yards, an average of 21.0 yards per game.

