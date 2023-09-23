Our computer model predicts the Syracuse Orange will beat the Army Black Knights on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at JMA Wireless Dome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Army vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Army (+13.5) Over (49.5) Syracuse 31, Army 20

Army Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Black Knights have a 20.0% chance to win.

The Black Knights are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

In Black Knights two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Army games this season have averaged an over/under of 44.3 points, 5.2 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Orange's implied win probability is 84.6%.

The Orange have won twice against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 13.5-point favorites or more, Syracuse has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The total for this game is 49.5, 7.0 points fewer than the average total in Syracuse games thus far this season.

Black Knights vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Syracuse 49.3 9 56.5 3.5 35 20 Army 35.7 15.3 57 0 25 23

