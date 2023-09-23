The Syracuse Orange (3-0) and the Army Black Knights (2-1) square off at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Syracuse has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (fifth-best with 542.7 yards per game) and total defense (21st-best with 275.7 yards allowed per game) this season. Army is generating 35.7 points per game on offense this season (40th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 15.3 points per contest (30th-ranked) on defense.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ACC Network.

Army vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Army vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Army Syracuse 416.7 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 542.7 (9th) 292.7 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.7 (20th) 239 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.7 (10th) 177.7 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 311 (18th) 6 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 5 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (6th)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army this season. He has 447 passing yards (149 per game) while completing 51.3% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 232 yards (77.3 ypg) on 56 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Hayden Reed has piled up 33 carries and totaled 153 yards with one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston's 250 receiving yards (83.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Noah Short has five receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 87 yards (29 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Liam Fortner has racked up 53 reciving yards (17.7 ypg) this season.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat for Syracuse so far this season. He has 727 passing yards, completing 62.2% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 266 yards (88.7 ypg) on 36 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has been handed the ball 41 times this year and racked up 207 yards (69 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also helped out in the passing game with eight grabs for 72 yards

Donovan Brown's leads his squad with 206 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 12 receptions (out of 16 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has put together a 188-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on 18 targets.

Isaiah Jones has a total of 157 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight passes and scoring two touchdowns.

