The Syracuse Orange (3-0) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Army Black Knights (2-1). A total of 49.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Syracuse has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (fifth-best with 542.7 yards per game) and total defense (21st-best with 275.7 yards allowed per game) this year. Army is compiling 416.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (53rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 292.7 total yards per contest (33rd-ranked).

Army vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: ACC Network

Syracuse vs Army Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Syracuse -13.5 -105 -115 49.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Army Betting Records & Stats

Army has covered the spread once in two games this year.

Army has gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Army won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Army has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +400.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army this season. He has 447 passing yards (149 per game) while completing 51.3% of his passes. He's thrown four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 232 yards (77.3 ypg) on 56 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Hayden Reed has taken 33 carries and totaled 153 yards with one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston has hauled in 250 receiving yards on eight catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Noah Short has caught five passes and compiled 87 receiving yards (29 per game) with one touchdown.

Liam Fortner's one catch (on one target) has netted him 53 yards (17.7 ypg).

Elo Modozie has one sack to lead the team, and also has one TFL.

Army's tackle leader, Leo Lowin, has 16 tackles this year.

Max DiDomenico leads the team with one interception, while also recording nine tackles and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.