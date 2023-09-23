The Buffalo Bulls (0-3) visit the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) at Cajun Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On offense, Louisiana ranks 28th in the FBS with 466.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 52nd in total defense (321.7 yards allowed per contest). Buffalo ranks 94th in total yards per game (347), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS with 510.3 total yards allowed per contest.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

Buffalo Louisiana 347 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 466.7 (42nd) 510.3 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.7 (51st) 102 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 228 (11th) 245 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.7 (67th) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has compiled 735 yards (245 per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Mike Washington has run for 146 yards on 36 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 120 yards (on 30 attempts), while also grabbing eight passes for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Marlyn Johnson leads his team with 144 receiving yards on 13 catches with three touchdowns.

Nik McMillan has racked up 128 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on eight receptions.

Darrell Harding Jr. has racked up 125 reciving yards (41.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Ben Wooldridge has thrown for 508 yards (169.3 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 56.5% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 77 rushing yards on 17 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has carried the ball 26 times for a team-high 211 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Zeon Chriss has carried the ball seven times for 116 yards (38.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Peter LeBlanc's leads his squad with 120 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight receptions (out of 14 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Jacob Bernard has caught eight passes for 115 yards (38.3 yards per game) this year.

Harvey Broussard has been the target of 12 passes and hauled in eight catches for 109 yards, an average of 36.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisiana or Buffalo gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.