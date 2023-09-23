The Buffalo Bulls (0-3) will look to upset the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Buffalo matchup.

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Buffalo has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulls have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Louisiana has won one game against the spread this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +1300 Bet $100 to win $1300

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.