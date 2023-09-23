The Buffalo Bulls (0-3) will look to upset the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Buffalo matchup.

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Lafayette, Louisiana
  • Venue: Cajun Field

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Moneyline Buffalo Moneyline
BetMGM Louisiana (-8.5) 59.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Louisiana (-8.5) 59.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

  • Buffalo has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bulls have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
  • Louisiana has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +1300 Bet $100 to win $1300

