The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) are 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Buffalo Bulls (0-3). A 57.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Louisiana is totaling 466.7 yards per game offensively this year (28th in the FBS), and is surrendering 321.7 yards per game (53rd) on defense. Buffalo's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 44.3 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 79th with 27 points per contest.

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPN+

Louisiana vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisiana -9.5 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Week 4 MAC Betting Trends

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulls have won their only game this year when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Out of Buffalo's three games with a set total, the two teams combined to hit the over.

Buffalo has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Buffalo has been at least a +260 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has recored 735 passing yards, or 245 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with two interceptions.

Mike Washington has run the ball 36 times for 146 yards, with two touchdowns.

Ron Cook Jr. has racked up 30 carries and totaled 120 yards while also gaining 70 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Marlyn Johnson paces his team with 144 receiving yards on 13 catches with three touchdowns.

Nik McMillan has eight receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 128 yards (42.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Darrell Harding Jr.'s six receptions (on eight targets) have netted him 125 yards (41.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

C.J. Bazile leads the team with one sack, and also has one TFL and five tackles.

So far Shaun Dolac leads the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has collected seven tackles, one TFL, and one interception this season.

