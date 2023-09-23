Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Chautauqua County, New York this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Chautauqua County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Falconer Senior High School at Sherman High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Sherman, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

