The Holy Cross Crusaders should come out on top in their game versus the Colgate Raiders at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer model. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Colgate vs. Holy Cross Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Holy Cross (-9.6) 55.5 Holy Cross 33, Colgate 23

Colgate Betting Info (2022)

The Raiders covered four times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Raiders games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Holy Cross Betting Info (2023)

The Crusaders have won twice against the spread this year.

Two of the Crusaders' two games have hit the over.

Raiders vs. Crusaders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Holy Cross 39.7 25 42 20 38.5 27.5 Colgate 8.3 42.3 6 20 9.5 53.5

