Patriot League foes match up when the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-1) and the Colgate Raiders (0-3) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Fitton Field.

Holy Cross owns the 47th-ranked defense this year (25 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best with 39.7 points per game. Colgate has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks eighth-worst in points per game (8.3) this season and 13th-worst in points surrendered per game (42.3).

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Colgate vs. Holy Cross Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Fitton Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Colgate vs. Holy Cross Key Statistics

Colgate Holy Cross 207 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439 (18th) 471.7 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.3 (76th) 49 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.7 (9th) 158 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.3 (61st) 3 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 3 (8th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Colgate Stats Leaders

Michael Brescia has racked up 440 yards (146.7 yards per game) while completing 47.7% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass with five interceptions this season.

Jaedon Henry has run for 97 yards on 32 carries so far this year.

Chris Gee has collected 26 yards (on 12 attempts).

Treyvhon Saunders leads his team with 201 receiving yards on 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Winston Moore has put together a 90-yard season so far. He's caught seven passes on four targets.

Brady Hutchison's one target has resulted in five catches for 65 yards.

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka has been a dual threat for Holy Cross so far this season. He has 595 passing yards, completing 71.2% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 320 yards (106.7 ypg) on 47 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Fuller has collected 283 yards on 38 attempts, scoring seven times.

Jalen Coker's 302 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has totaled 17 catches and four touchdowns.

Justin Shorter has hauled in eight passes while averaging 23.3 yards per game.

Tyler Purdy has compiled five receptions for 57 yards, an average of 19 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Holy Cross or Colgate gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.