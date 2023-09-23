The Columbia Lions are expected to come out on top in their game against the Georgetown Hoyas at 12:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Columbia vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Columbia (-1.3) 36.2 Columbia 19, Georgetown 17

Week 4 Ivy League Predictions

Columbia Betting Info (2022)

The Lions won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

A total of four of Lions games last season hit the over.

Georgetown Betting Info (2022)

The Hoyas won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

Hoyas games hit the over six out of 11 times last year.

Lions vs. Hoyas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Columbia 3.0 24.0 -- -- 3.0 24.0 Georgetown 32.0 13.3 32.0 13.3 -- --

