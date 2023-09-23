How to Watch the Cornell vs. Yale Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
Ivy League opponents match up when the Yale Bulldogs (0-1) and the Cornell Big Red (1-0) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Yale Bowl.
With 49.0 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the FCS, Yale has been forced to rely on their 62nd-ranked offense (24.0 points per contest) to keep them in games. Cornell is posting 23.0 points per contest on offense this season (71st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 20.0 points per game (26th-ranked) on defense.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this game on ESPN+.
Cornell vs. Yale Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: New Haven, Connecticut
- Venue: Yale Bowl
How to Watch Week 4 Games
Cornell vs. Yale Key Statistics
|Cornell
|Yale
|401.0 (122nd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|369.0 (124th)
|239.0 (4th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|491.0 (15th)
|108.0 (92nd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|226.0 (12th)
|293.0 (7th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|143.0 (108th)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|0 (1st)
|0 (63rd)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (63rd)
Cornell Stats Leaders
- Jameson Wang has thrown for 293 yards (293.0 ypg) to lead Cornell, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 85 yards (85.0 ypg) on 17 carries.
- Ean Pope has collected 12 yards (on three carries).
- Davon Kiser has totaled four receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 141 (141.0 yards per game). He's been targeted zero times and has one touchdown.
- Nicholas Laboy has caught five passes and compiled 70 receiving yards (70.0 per game).
- Parker Woodring's two grabs (on zero targets) have netted him 34 yards (34.0 ypg) and one touchdown.
Yale Stats Leaders
- Nolan Grooms has thrown for 112 yards, completing 70.6% of his passes and recording one touchdowns this season. He's also run for 68 yards (68.0 ypg) on 12 carries.
- Tre Peterson has carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 95 yards on the ground.
- Mason Tipton has hauled in five receptions for 76 yards (76.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.
- Aidan Stephens has hauled in one reception totaling 15 yards so far this campaign.
- Ryan Lindley's four grabs have yielded 15 yards.
