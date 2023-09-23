Ivy League opponents match up when the Yale Bulldogs (0-1) and the Cornell Big Red (1-0) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Yale Bowl.

With 49.0 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the FCS, Yale has been forced to rely on their 62nd-ranked offense (24.0 points per contest) to keep them in games. Cornell is posting 23.0 points per contest on offense this season (71st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 20.0 points per game (26th-ranked) on defense.

Cornell vs. Yale Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut Venue: Yale Bowl

Cornell vs. Yale Key Statistics

Cornell Yale 401.0 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.0 (124th) 239.0 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 491.0 (15th) 108.0 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (12th) 293.0 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.0 (108th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 293 yards (293.0 ypg) to lead Cornell, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 85 yards (85.0 ypg) on 17 carries.

Ean Pope has collected 12 yards (on three carries).

Davon Kiser has totaled four receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 141 (141.0 yards per game). He's been targeted zero times and has one touchdown.

Nicholas Laboy has caught five passes and compiled 70 receiving yards (70.0 per game).

Parker Woodring's two grabs (on zero targets) have netted him 34 yards (34.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Yale Stats Leaders

Nolan Grooms has thrown for 112 yards, completing 70.6% of his passes and recording one touchdowns this season. He's also run for 68 yards (68.0 ypg) on 12 carries.

Tre Peterson has carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 95 yards on the ground.

Mason Tipton has hauled in five receptions for 76 yards (76.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Aidan Stephens has hauled in one reception totaling 15 yards so far this campaign.

Ryan Lindley's four grabs have yielded 15 yards.

