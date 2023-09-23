Cornell vs. Yale Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Our computer model predicts the Yale Bulldogs will defeat the Cornell Big Red on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Yale Bowl, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Cornell vs. Yale Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Yale (-0.9)
|58
|Yale 30, Cornell 29
Week 4 Ivy League Predictions
Cornell Betting Info (2022)
- The Big Red covered six times in 10 chances against the spread last season.
- A total of four of Big Red games last year went over the point total.
Yale Betting Info (2022)
- The Bulldogs won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- Bulldogs games went over the point total three out of 10 times last season.
Big Red vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Yale
|24
|49
|24
|49
|--
|--
|Cornell
|23
|20
|--
|--
|23
|20
