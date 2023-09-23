The Iowa State Cyclones are expected to come out on top in their game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa State (-3.5) Under (36.5) Iowa State 20, Oklahoma State 13

Week 4 Predictions

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cyclones' implied win probability is 62.3%.

The Cyclones are winless against the spread this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 36.5 points, 2.5 fewer than the average total in this season's Iowa State contests.

Oklahoma State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cowboys based on the moneyline is 41.7%.

The Cowboys is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have not gone over a point total in two games with a set over/under.

The average total for Oklahoma State games this year is 14.5 more points than the point total of 36.5 for this outing.

Cyclones vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 16.7 13 21.5 14.5 7 10 Oklahoma State 20.3 20.3 17 23 27 15

