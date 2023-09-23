The Valparaiso Beacons (0-2) hit the road for a Pioneer League clash against the Marist Red Foxes (0-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Brown Field.

Valparaiso has struggled offensively, ranking 12th-worst in the FCS (227 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks 15th-best in the nation, allowing only 235.5 yards per game. This season has been ugly for Marist on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging only 14 points per game (25th-worst) and ceding 49 points per game (fourth-worst).

Marist vs. Valparaiso Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Brown Field

Marist vs. Valparaiso Key Statistics

Marist Valparaiso 272.5 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 227 (119th) 457.5 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.5 (12th) 67.5 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 52.5 (125th) 205 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.5 (85th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi leads Marist with 303 yards on 23-of-57 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Amin Woods, has carried the ball 23 times for 86 yards (43 per game).

Tristan Shannon has run for 23 yards across five attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Matt Stianche's 189 receiving yards (94.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has seven catches on nine targets with two touchdowns.

Brandon Lombana has caught five passes and compiled 51 receiving yards (25.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Jake Ciolino's six targets have resulted in four receptions for 38 yards.

Valparaiso Stats Leaders

Mikey Appel has thrown for 349 yards (174.5 ypg) to lead Valparaiso, completing 52.9% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Baret Labus, has carried the ball 13 times for 61 yards (30.5 per game).

This season, Ryan Mann has carried the ball 18 times for 48 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown.

Solomon Davis' 100 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted seven times and has collected seven receptions and one touchdown.

Brandon Jimenez has hauled in six receptions totaling 83 yards so far this campaign.

Tytus Ragle's five catches have yielded 45 yards and one touchdown.

