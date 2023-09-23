New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County This Week
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Otsego County, New York. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Other Games in New York This Week
Otsego County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Cooperstown Senior High School at Sauquoit Valley Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Sauquoit, NY
- Conference: Center State 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
