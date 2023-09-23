According to our computer projections, the Stony Brook Seawolves will defeat the Richmond Spiders when the two teams play at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Stony Brook vs. Richmond Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Stony Brook (-6.1) 42.5 Stony Brook 24, Richmond 18

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Stony Brook Betting Info (2023)

The Seawolves are winless against the spread this year.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

The Spiders have not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-1-0).

Out of Spiders one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seawolves vs. Spiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stony Brook 11.3 34.3 13 37 10.5 33 Richmond 20.7 22.7 24 11.5 14 45

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.