The Stony Brook Seawolves (0-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Richmond Spiders (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium in a CAA battle.

While Stony Brook's defense ranks 94th with 34.3 points allowed per game, the Seawolves have been a little worse on offense, ranking 15th-worst (11.3 points per game). Richmond is accumulating 286.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (96th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 309 total yards per game (36th-ranked).

Stony Brook vs. Richmond Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Stony Brook vs. Richmond Key Statistics

Stony Brook Richmond 295.3 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.3 (87th) 486 (120th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309 (42nd) 121 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.7 (90th) 174.3 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.7 (80th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (19th)

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case has 523 pass yards for Stony Brook, completing 50.5% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Ross Tallarico has racked up 127 yards on 17 carries.

Johnny Martin III has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 105 yards (35 per game) with one touchdown.

Anthony Johnson's 212 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 22 times and has registered 16 receptions.

Jayce Freeman has caught 10 passes while averaging 30 yards per game.

Jayden Cook has been the target of 16 passes and racked up 12 catches for 90 yards, an average of 30 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has compiled 517 yards (172.3 yards per game) while completing 76.6% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 58 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Milan Howard, has carried the ball 15 times for 81 yards (27 per game) with one touchdown.

Savon Smith has taken 20 carries and totaled 78 yards with one touchdown.

Jerry Garcia Jr.'s 145 receiving yards (48.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 10 receptions on 11 targets with one touchdown.

Nick DeGennaro has put together a 139-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 16 passes on 21 targets.

Ja'Vion Griffin's five receptions (on six targets) have netted him 59 yards (19.7 ypg).

