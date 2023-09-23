It'll be the Syracuse Orange (3-0) against the Army Black Knights (2-1) in college football play at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Syracuse vs. Army?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Syracuse 30, Army 21

Syracuse 30, Army 21 Syracuse has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Orange have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Army won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Black Knights have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +400 moneyline set for this game.

The Orange have an 84.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Army (+13.5)



Army (+13.5) Syracuse has covered the spread two times in 2023.

The Orange have been favored by 13.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Army has covered once against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Syracuse and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points twice this season.

The point total for the game of 50.5 is 34.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Syracuse (49.3 points per game) and Army (35.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Syracuse

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.5 56.5 56.5 Implied Total AVG 35 41 29 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Army

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.3 44.3 Implied Total AVG 26 26 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

