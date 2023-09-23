In the matchup between the Syracuse Orange and Army Black Knights on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM, our projection model expects the Orange to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Syracuse vs. Army Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Army (+13.5) Over (49.5) Syracuse 31, Army 20

Week 4 ACC Predictions

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The Orange have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this game.

The Orange have two wins against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 13.5-point favorites or more, Syracuse has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The over/under in this matchup is 49.5 points, seven fewer than the average total in this season's Syracuse contests.

Army Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Black Knights have a 20.0% chance to win.

The Black Knights have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

The Black Knights have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average over/under for Army games this year is 5.2 fewer points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Orange vs. Black Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Syracuse 49.3 9 56.5 3.5 35 20 Army 35.7 15.3 57 0 25 23

