The Army Black Knights (2-1) visit the Syracuse Orange (3-0) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Syracuse has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking fifth-best in total offense (542.7 yards per game) and 21st-best in total defense (275.7 yards allowed per game). From an offensive standpoint, Army is generating 35.7 points per contest (40th-ranked). It ranks 30th in the FBS defensively (15.3 points given up per game).

Syracuse vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. Army Key Statistics

Syracuse Army 542.7 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.7 (61st) 275.7 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.7 (31st) 231.7 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 239 (9th) 311 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.7 (112th) 4 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (98th) 8 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (46th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader leads Syracuse with 727 yards (242.3 ypg) on 51-of-82 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 266 rushing yards on 36 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

LeQuint Allen has carried the ball 41 times for 207 yards (69.0 per game) and five touchdowns while also racking up 72 yards through the air.

Donovan Brown's 206 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has registered 12 receptions and one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has hauled in nine receptions totaling 188 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Isaiah Jones has racked up eight catches for 157 yards, an average of 52.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 447 yards (149.0 ypg) to lead Army, completing 51.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 232 yards (77.3 ypg) on 56 carries with three touchdowns.

Hayden Reed has been given 33 carries and totaled 153 yards with one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston's 250 receiving yards (83.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight catches on 15 targets with two touchdowns.

Noah Short has five receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 87 yards (29.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Liam Fortner's one catch (on one target) has netted him 53 yards (17.7 ypg).

