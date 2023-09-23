The Syracuse Orange (3-0) play the Army Black Knights (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Army matchup.

Syracuse vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ACC Network

City: Syracuse, New York

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Syracuse vs. Army Betting Trends

Syracuse has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Orange have covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Army has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

