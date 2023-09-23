Syracuse vs. Army: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Syracuse Orange (3-0) play the Army Black Knights (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. Army matchup.
Syracuse vs. Army Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Syracuse vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Army Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-14)
|51.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-13.5)
|50.5
|-610
|+440
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
Syracuse vs. Army Betting Trends
- Syracuse has compiled a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Orange have covered the spread when playing as at least 14-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Army has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.
Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+3000
|Bet $100 to win $3000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.