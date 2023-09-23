Searching for how to watch high school football games in Washington County, New York this week? We've got what you need.

    • Washington County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Watervliet Senior High School at Whitehall Senior High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Whitehall, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

