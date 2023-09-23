Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the New York Yankees (78-76) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) matching up at Yankee Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on September 23.
The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (3-6, 5.90 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81 ERA).
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- This season, the Yankees have been favored 89 times and won 49, or 55.1%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 42-31 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York ranks 24th in the majors with 646 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Pirates
|L 3-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Colin Selby
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Luke Weaver vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Zach Davies
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Ryne Nelson
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|September 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Jordan Lyles
