Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Carlos Rodon, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 213 total home runs.

New York ranks 21st in MLB, slugging .398.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the league (.226).

New York ranks 24th in runs scored with 646 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 19th in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.

New York has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.232).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Rodon (3-6) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.90 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Rodon has recorded two quality starts this season.

Rodon will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

So far he has allowed one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Pirates L 3-2 Away Carlos Rodón Colin Selby 9/19/2023 Blue Jays L 7-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Home Luke Weaver Brandon Pfaadt 9/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Davies 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clarke Schmidt Ryne Nelson 9/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals - Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.