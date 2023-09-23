Carlos Rodon will take the hill for the New York Yankees (78-76) on Saturday, September 23 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73), who will counter with Zach Davies. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8 runs for this game.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (3-6, 5.90 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 49 out of the 89 games, or 55.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a record of 36-21 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (63.2% winning percentage).

New York has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 40, or 48.2%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 18-25 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 5-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

