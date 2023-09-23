Aaron Judge leads the New York Yankees (78-76) into a contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) after he smacked three homers in a 7-1 victory over the Diamondbacks. It starts at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-6) to the mound, while Zach Davies (2-5) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (3-6, 5.90 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón

The Yankees will hand the ball to Rodon (3-6) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.90, a 2.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.362 in 12 games this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Rodon has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 6.81 ERA in 79 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 30-year-old has a 6.81 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to his opponents.

Davies has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Davies is trying to pick up his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 17 outings this season.

