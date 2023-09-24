The Washington Commanders (2-0) will look to upset the Buffalo Bills (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at FedExField. The Bills are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is 43 in the contest.

If you're planning to make some in-game wagers on the Bills' upcoming matchup against the Commanders, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Bills vs. Commanders Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Bills led six times, were losing five times, and were tied five times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

On offense, Buffalo averaged 5.5 points in the first quarter (fifth-ranked) last season. On the defensive side, it surrendered 5.4 points on average in the first quarter (30th-ranked).

The Commanders were winning after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in four games last season.

In the first quarter last year, the Commanders averaged 2.9 points on offense (27th-ranked) and allowed an average of 3.8 points on defense (12th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Bills won the second quarter 10 times, were outscored two times, and were knotted up four times in 16 games last season.

Buffalo averaged 9.6 points on offense and gave up an average of five points on defense in the second quarter last year.

The Commanders outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

In the second quarter last year, the Commanders averaged 5.9 points scored on offense (24th-ranked) and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bills won the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

Last season, Buffalo's offense averaged 5.7 points in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, it gave up 3.9 points on average in the third quarter.

The Commanders outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last season, the Commanders averaged 4.2 points scored on offense (19th-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.7 points on defense (19th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In the Bills' 16 games last year, they won the fourth quarter 10 times, lost four times, and tied two times.

In the fourth quarter last season, Buffalo put up an average of 6.6 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.4 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Commanders won the fourth quarter seven times, lost seven times, and were knotted up three times.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Commanders averaged 5.6 points scored on offense (21st-ranked) and gave up an average of 6.2 points on defense (18th-ranked).

Bills vs. Commanders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bills led 10 times, were losing three times, and were knotted up three times at the end of the first half last season.

In the first half, Buffalo averaged 15.1 points on offense last season (third-ranked). It surrendered an average of 10.4 points on defense (11th-ranked) in the first half.

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Commanders led eight times, were behind six times, and were knotted up three times.

Offensively, the Commanders averaged 8.8 points in the first half (27th-ranked) last year. They allowed 9.6 points on average in the first half (fifth-ranked) on defense.

2nd Half

Through 16 games last season, the Bills won the second half nine times, were outscored six times, and tied one time.

In the second half last season, Buffalo averaged 12.3 points scored on offense (sixth-ranked). Defensively, it gave up an average of 8.3 points in the second half (third-ranked).

The Commanders won the second half in eight games last year, were outscored in the second half in seven games, and were knotted up in the second half in two games.

In the second half last year, the Commanders averaged 9.8 points scored on offense (20th-ranked) and allowed an average of 10.9 points on defense (20th-ranked).

