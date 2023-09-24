At the moment the Buffalo Bills are fifth in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1000.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo compiled a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.

A total of six Bills games last season hit the over.

Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last season (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 397.6 total yards per game.

At home last season, the Bills were 7-1. Away, they were 6-2.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC as a whole.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 762 yards.

Stefon Diggs had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

In 13 games a season ago, Latavius Murray rushed for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six TDs.

Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

Matt Milano had three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended last year.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +6600 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +10000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +1300 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +10000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +10000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +2000 10 November 13 Broncos - +12500 11 November 19 Jets - +6600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +750 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +800 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +3000 17 December 31 Patriots - +10000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1300

