The Buffalo Bills' (1-1) injury report has nine players listed as they ready for their Sunday, September 24 matchup with the Washington Commanders (2-0). The matchup starts at 1:00 PM at FedExField.

The Bills beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-10 in their last outing.

Their last time out, the Commanders deefated the Denver Broncos 35-33.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
James Cook RB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice
Spencer Brown OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Jordan Poyer S Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Tre'Davious White CB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Micah Hyde S Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice
Terrel Bernard LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
Leonard Floyd DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice
Dawson Knox TE Back Did Not Participate In Practice
Jordan Phillips DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Brian Robinson Jr. RB Hip Full Participation In Practice
Curtis Samuel WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice
Logan Thomas TE Concussion Out
Nick Gates C Knee Full Participation In Practice
Da'Ron Payne DT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice
Kamren Curl S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Jartavius Martin DB Concussion Limited Participation In Practice

Bills vs. Commanders Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
  • TV Info: CBS
Bills Season Insights (2022)

  • On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills were a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 397.6 yards per game. They ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).
  • Buffalo thrived on both offense and defense last season, ranking second-best in scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (17.9 points allowed per game).
  • The Bills averaged 258.1 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them seventh in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they ranked 15th, allowing 214.6 passing yards per contest.
  • Defensively, Buffalo was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fifth-best by allowing just 104.6 rushing yards per game. It ranked seventh on offense (139.5 rushing yards per game).
  • The Bills had the 15th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season at even, forcing 27 turnovers (fourth in NFL) while turning it over 27 times (30th in NFL).

Bills vs. Commanders Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Bills (-6)
  • Moneyline: Bills (-275), Commanders (+225)
  • Total: 43 points

