The Washington Commanders (2-0) host the Buffalo Bills (1-1) at FedExField on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Bills vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bills Insights (2022)

The Bills put up 8.2 more points per game (28.4) than the Commanders surrendered (20.2) last year.

The Bills averaged 397.6 yards per game last season, 93 more yards than the 304.6 the Commanders gave up per outing.

Last season Buffalo piled up 139.5 rushing yards per game, 26.2 more than Washington allowed per outing (113.3).

Last year the Bills turned the ball over 27 times, nine more than the Commanders' takeaways (18).

Bills Away Performance (2022)

The Bills scored fewer points away from home last year (25.1 per game) than they did overall (28.4), but also allowed fewer in away games (17.4 per game) than overall (17.9).

The Bills picked up fewer yards in away games (397.3 per game) than they did overall (397.6), but also gave up fewer on the road (278.1 per game) than overall (319.1).

Buffalo accumulated fewer passing yards away from home last season (251 per game) than it did overall (258.1), but it also conceded fewer in away games (186.5 per game) than overall (214.6).

The Bills accumulated more rushing yards on the road (146.3 per game) than they did overall (139.5), and gave up fewer in away games (91.6 per game) than overall (104.6).

The Bills converted more third downs in road games in 2022 (57.4%) than they did overall (50.3%), and allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (36.1%) than overall (37.5%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 at New York L 22-16 ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 Las Vegas W 38-10 CBS 9/24/2023 at Washington - CBS 10/1/2023 Miami - CBS 10/8/2023 Jacksonville - NFL Network 10/15/2023 New York - NBC

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.