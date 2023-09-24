One of the best running backs in football last year will be featured when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Trying to bet on player props in this matchup between the Bills and the Commanders? Keep reading for player props for the best performers.

Sign up to bet on the Bills-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

James Cook Touchdown Odds

Cook Odds to Score First TD: +650

Cook Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +750

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 248.5 (-113) 32.5 (-113) - James Cook - 55.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) Gabriel Davis - - 41.5 (-113) Stefon Diggs - - 73.5 (-113) Dalton Kincaid - - 28.5 (-113) Dawson Knox - - 22.5 (-113)

More Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Curtis Samuel - - 28.5 (-113) Terry McLaurin - - 52.5 (-113) Brian Robinson Jr. - 54.5 (-113) 9.5 (+102) Antonio Gibson - 13.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) Sam Howell 224.5 (-113) 13.5 (-113) - Jahan Dotson - - 43.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.