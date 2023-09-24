Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 3 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 195.5 per game.

Allen leads Buffalo with 510 passing yards, or 255.0 per game. Allen has thrown for four touchdowns with three interceptions this season. On the ground, Allen has rushed nine times for 43 yards, averaging 21.5 yards per game.

Allen vs. the Commanders

Allen vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 358 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 358 PASS YPG / PASS TD One opposing player has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Washington this year.

The Commanders have given up one or more passing TDs to one opposing quarterback this season.

Washington has allowed one player to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Commanders have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

Allen will square off against the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Commanders concede 195.5 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Commanders have totaled three touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Commanders' defense is 14th in the NFL in that category.

Josh Allen Passing Props vs. the Commanders

Passing Yards: 263.5 (-115)

263.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-139)

Allen Passing Insights

Allen has gone over his passing yards prop total once this year.

The Bills, who are eighth in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.8% of the time while running 42.2%.

With 78 attempts for 510 passing yards, Allen is 19th in league action with 6.5 yards per attempt.

Allen has thrown for a touchdown in all two games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has four total touchdowns this season (66.7% of his team's six offensive TDs).

Allen has passed 13 times out of his 78 total attempts while in the red zone (50.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 31-for-37 / 274 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 29-for-41 / 236 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 6 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs

