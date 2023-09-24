The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun are meeting in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Liberty have put together a 19-21-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sun have put together a 22-19-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has been favored by 8.5 points or more 27 times this season, and covered the spread in 13 of those contests.

Connecticut has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 23 out of 40 times this season.

Sun games have gone over the point total 23 out of 41 times this year.

