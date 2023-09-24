Liberty vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Semifinals Game 1
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun are meeting in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 1 on tap.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup.
Liberty vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-8.5)
|163.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|162.5
|-375
|+260
Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Liberty have put together a 19-21-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Sun have put together a 22-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- New York has been favored by 8.5 points or more 27 times this season, and covered the spread in 13 of those contests.
- Connecticut has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 23 out of 40 times this season.
- Sun games have gone over the point total 23 out of 41 times this year.
