The New York Liberty will go up against the Connecticut Sun in Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sun

The 89.2 points per game New York records are 10.2 more points than Connecticut allows (79).

New York makes 46% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

In games the Liberty shoot better than 43.5% from the field, they are 26-3 overall.

New York is making 37.4% of its three-point shots this season, 5.3% higher than the 32.1% Connecticut allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty have put together a 24-4 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 32.1% of their three-point shots.

New York averages 37.9 rebounds a contest, 4.3 more rebounds per game than Connecticut's average.

Liberty Recent Performance

The Liberty's offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 93.3 points per contest compared to the 89.2 they've averaged this year.

New York has been slightly suspect on the defensive end of the floor recently, giving up 81 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 80.6 it has conceded this season.

The Liberty's last 10 outings have seen them make 10.1 three-pointers per game while shooting 34% from deep. Both numbers are down compared to their 2023 averages of 11.1 makes and 37.4%.

Liberty Injuries