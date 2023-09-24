Kayserispor versus Besiktas is a game to watch on a Sunday Super Lig schedule that features a lot of competitive matchups.

Live coverage of all Super Lig action on Sunday is available for you, with the info provided below.

Watch Besiktas vs Kayserispor

Kayserispor (2-3-0) travels to match up with Besiktas (2-1-1) at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream

Favorite: Besiktas (-280)

Besiktas (-280) Underdog: Kayserispor (+700)

Kayserispor (+700) Draw: (+425)

Watch MKE Ankaragucu vs Konyaspor

Konyaspor (2-2-1) makes the trip to match up with MKE Ankaragucu (1-2-2) at Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

Favorite: MKE Ankaragucu (+135)

MKE Ankaragucu (+135) Underdog: Konyaspor (+195)

Konyaspor (+195) Draw: (+245)

Watch Kasimpasa Istanbul vs Adana Demirspor

Adana Demirspor (2-2-0) journeys to play Kasimpasa Istanbul (1-3-1) at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Favorite: Adana Demirspor (+120)

Adana Demirspor (+120) Underdog: Kasimpasa Istanbul (+200)

Kasimpasa Istanbul (+200) Draw: (+280)

Watch Alanyaspor vs Fenerbahce Istanbul

Fenerbahce Istanbul (4-0-0) journeys to match up with Alanyaspor (1-4-0) at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium in Alanya.

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream

Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (-160)

Fenerbahce Istanbul (-160) Underdog: Alanyaspor (+390)

Alanyaspor (+390) Draw: (+320)

