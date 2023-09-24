Sunday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (78-76) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) at 1:35 PM ET (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (16-8) against the Yankees and Carlos Rodon (3-6).

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 3-5-2 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.

The Yankees have won in 24, or 43.6%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a win-loss record of 19-24 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for New York is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (646 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule