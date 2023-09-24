Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (78-76) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) at 1:35 PM ET (on September 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (16-8) against the Yankees and Carlos Rodon (3-6).
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 3-5-2 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.
- The Yankees have won in 24, or 43.6%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- New York has a win-loss record of 19-24 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for New York is the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (646 total runs).
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Pirates
|L 3-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Colin Selby
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Luke Weaver vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Zac Gallen
|September 25
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Merrill Kelly
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|September 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Jordan Lyles
