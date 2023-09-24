The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte will hit the field against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +100 moneyline odds to win. A 7-run total is set in this contest.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -120 +100 7 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their foes are 3-5-2 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 matchups.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (43.6%) in those games.

This season, New York has won 19 of its 43 games, or 44.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New York and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of its 153 opportunities.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-38 37-38 29-24 49-52 63-63 15-13

