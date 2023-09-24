The New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks will play on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Ketel Marte among those expected to produce at the plate.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth in MLB play with 213 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York is 21st in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .226 batting average.

New York is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (646 total).

The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the majors.

New York's 3.97 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.232).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-6) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.90 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Rodon enters the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Rodon is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not allow at least one earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Pirates L 3-2 Away Carlos Rodón Colin Selby 9/19/2023 Blue Jays L 7-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-1 Home Luke Weaver Brandon Pfaadt 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Carlos Rodón Zac Gallen 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clarke Schmidt Merrill Kelly 9/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals - Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles

