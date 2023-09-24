How to Watch the Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
The New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks will play on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:35 PM ET, with Gleyber Torres and Ketel Marte among those expected to produce at the plate.
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank eighth in MLB play with 213 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- New York is 21st in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .226 batting average.
- New York is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (646 total).
- The Yankees rank 26th in baseball with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the majors.
- New York's 3.97 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.232).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-6) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.90 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Rodon enters the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Rodon is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not allow at least one earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 3-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Colin Selby
|9/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zac Gallen
|9/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Merrill Kelly
|9/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Chris Bassitt
|9/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Jordan Lyles
