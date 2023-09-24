Corbin Carroll will lead the charge for the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) on Sunday, September 24, when they square off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (78-76) at Yankee Stadium at 1:35 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Yankees have +100 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (16-8, 3.60 ERA) vs Carlos Rodon - NYY (3-6, 5.90 ERA)

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 39, or 60.9%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 37-21 record (winning 63.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Yankees have won in 24, or 43.6%, of the 55 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Yankees have won 19 of 43 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

