Monday's game at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (78-77) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73) at 1:05 PM ET (on September 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (12-7) to the mound, while Clarke Schmidt (9-9) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Monday, September 25, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The past 10 Yankees contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been victorious in 24, or 42.9%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, New York has won 17 of 38 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New York scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (647 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have the eighth-best ERA (3.97) in the majors this season.

