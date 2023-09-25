How to Watch the Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 25
Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Monday at Yankee Stadium against Clarke Schmidt, who is starting for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 213 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- New York is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- New York is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 647 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.
- The Yankees rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.
- New York has pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.232 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Schmidt (9-9) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 31st start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 30 starts this season.
- Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zac Gallen
|9/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Merrill Kelly
|9/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Chris Bassitt
|9/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Jordan Lyles
|9/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|-
