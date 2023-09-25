Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (82-73) will visit Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (78-77) at Yankee Stadium on Monday, September 25, with a start time of 1:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +105 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run total is set in the matchup.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (12-7, 3.48 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (9-9, 4.65 ERA)

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 65 times and won 40, or 61.5%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 30-18 (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have won in 24, or 42.9%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Yankees have won 17 of 38 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-4-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

