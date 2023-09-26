On Tuesday, Aaron Judge (.848 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is batting .266 with 15 doubles, 35 home runs and 83 walks.

In 60 of 102 games this season (58.8%) Judge has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).

He has hit a home run in 26.5% of his games in 2023, and 8% of his trips to the dish.

Judge has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

In 53.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 15 games with multiple runs (14.7%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .249 AVG .284 .376 OBP .430 .562 SLG .651 24 XBH 26 17 HR 18 37 RBI 34 65/39 K/BB 61/44 1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings