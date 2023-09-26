On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 57 walks.
  • LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 90 of 131 games this year (68.7%), including 23 multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (10.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
  • LeMahieu has an RBI in 36 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
  • In 45 of 131 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
68 GP 62
.246 AVG .244
.345 OBP .309
.398 SLG .389
20 XBH 19
8 HR 7
24 RBI 20
66/34 K/BB 55/23
1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (190 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (12-9) out for his 31st start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 232 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks eighth, 1.197 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.
