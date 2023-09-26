On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 57 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 90 of 131 games this year (68.7%), including 23 multi-hit games (17.6%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (10.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

LeMahieu has an RBI in 36 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

In 45 of 131 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 62 .246 AVG .244 .345 OBP .309 .398 SLG .389 20 XBH 19 8 HR 7 24 RBI 20 66/34 K/BB 55/23 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings