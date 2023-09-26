DJ LeMahieu vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Blue Jays
|Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds
|Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 57 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 90 of 131 games this year (68.7%), including 23 multi-hit games (17.6%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (10.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- LeMahieu has an RBI in 36 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- In 45 of 131 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|62
|.246
|AVG
|.244
|.345
|OBP
|.309
|.398
|SLG
|.389
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/34
|K/BB
|55/23
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (12-9) out for his 31st start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 232 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks eighth, 1.197 WHIP ranks 24th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.