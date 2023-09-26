The New York Yankees and Estevan Florial, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Estevan Florial Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Estevan Florial? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Estevan Florial At The Plate

  • Florial has three doubles, a triple and six walks while batting .220.
  • In eight of 12 games this year, Florial has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
  • Florial has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Estevan Florial Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
.235 AVG .208
.300 OBP .367
.529 SLG .208
4 XBH 0
0 HR 0
3 RBI 4
4/2 K/BB 7/4
1 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 31st of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 232 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.29), 24th in WHIP (1.197), and second in K/9 (11.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.