Estevan Florial vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Estevan Florial, who went 0-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Estevan Florial Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Estevan Florial At The Plate
- Florial has three doubles, a triple and six walks while batting .220.
- In eight of 12 games this year, Florial has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this year.
- Florial has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In three of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Estevan Florial Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.235
|AVG
|.208
|.300
|OBP
|.367
|.529
|SLG
|.208
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|4/2
|K/BB
|7/4
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 31st of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.29 ERA and 232 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.29), 24th in WHIP (1.197), and second in K/9 (11.7).
